Blaze at Goudkoppies landfill site extinguished

Parties working to ensure Goudkoppies Landfill Site remains operational

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's Department of Infrastructure Services said on Tuesday that a fire had been extinguished at the Goudkoppies Landfill Site after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Speaking to members of the media on Tuesday, the department said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined but investigators were continuing to prevent a reoccurrence.

The City's Public Safety MMC, Michael Sun said the parties were working to ensure the site stayed operational.

"Informal recyclers, waste pickers as well as contractors to Pikitup have joined the efforts to ensure the landfill site can remain open in executing its mandate. This operation is under 24 hours a day until the fire is completely extinguished."