Lesufi says Gauteng Education Dept will support family of slain principal

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has visited the family of a school principal that was found dead in Pretoria.

The man’s body was found in bushes on Sunday morning after he left home on Saturday to spend the day with friends.

Moses Kadiege was the principal at HL Setlalentoa Secondary School in Ga-rankuwa, north of Pretoria.

He was found dead in Winterveld, which is a small rural area 30 kilometers from the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told the family that the department would support them as they were mourning the loss of a father and a breadwinner.

He visited Kadiege's home where he sat down with the family to assure them that they were not alone during this hard time.

"We are playing that role to come comfort you but most importantly, we are playing that role and let's hold each other's hand and confront this pain together so that you must not feel it's a pain assigned to you, it's a pain assigned to all of us and we share that pain," Lesufi said.

Panyaza said that the perpetrators needed to be found as other teachers were now living in fear.