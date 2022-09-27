'Eskom is facing leadership deficiencies' - KZN ANC calls on de Ruyter to resign

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo told the media on Tuesday that the power utility was facing a management crisis.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s KwaZulu-Natal executive committee has called on Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to resign.

The KZN ANC held its special executive committee meeting on Monday. Members looked at various issues including preferred candidates for the upcoming national conference in December.

“Eskom is facing leadership and management deficiencies, from its governing body, the board, and the head of administration in the form of the CEO Mr Andre De Ruyter,” he said.

Mtolo said the country could not continue with load shedding and called for the entire board to go: “The country cannot afford to continue with the current situation. The board and CEO must resign. And the president, working with the relevant minister, must start the process of appointing a new skilled most importantly well experienced CEO for Eskom who has experience in electricity generation.”

Mtolo added something should be done and should be done this month.