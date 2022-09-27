Go

Kuils River community mourns resident killed in apparent murder-suicide

Annastasia Van Zyl was found dead alongside her 48-year-old husband and 15-year-old daughter on Sunday morning.

Annastasia Van Zyl. Picture: Kuils River Estates/Facebook
27 September 2022 08:18

CAPE TOWN - Friends and colleagues of Kuils River resident Annastasia Van Zyl have been paying tribute to her.

She was shot and killed on Sunday morning in what’s believed to be a murder-suicide.

Van Zyl worked as a property agent at Kuils River Estates.

Those who worked with her said that she served her clients with compassion and integrity.

Her colleagues said that she was a pillar of strength and the embodiment of good values.

They’ve been responding to a tribute message posted on the company’s Facebook page.

It's understood that Van Zyl was involved with community-based outreach initiatives.

The Kuils River community said that they were still shaken by her tragic death.

She was found dead alongside her 48-year-old husband and 15-year-old daughter.

They all sustained gunshot wounds.

Her employer said the incident left them with sadness in their hearts.

Kuils River Estates has conveyed its deepest condolences to the family.

