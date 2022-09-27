Kuils River community mourns resident killed in apparent murder-suicide
Annastasia Van Zyl was found dead alongside her 48-year-old husband and 15-year-old daughter on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Friends and colleagues of Kuils River resident Annastasia Van Zyl have been paying tribute to her.
She was shot and killed on Sunday morning in what’s believed to be a murder-suicide.
Van Zyl worked as a property agent at Kuils River Estates.
Those who worked with her said that she served her clients with compassion and integrity.
Her colleagues said that she was a pillar of strength and the embodiment of good values.
They’ve been responding to a tribute message posted on the company’s Facebook page.
It's understood that Van Zyl was involved with community-based outreach initiatives.
The Kuils River community said that they were still shaken by her tragic death.
They all sustained gunshot wounds.
Her employer said the incident left them with sadness in their hearts.
Kuils River Estates has conveyed its deepest condolences to the family.