Gqeberha boy mauled to death by his family's pit bulls

CAPE TOWN - A Gqeberha boy has been mauled to death by two of his family’s pit bulls.

Police say the 10-year-old from Gelvandale was attacked by the dogs on Monday afternoon. The victim, and two other children, were inside their home when the attack took place.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, said the boy succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The police were alerted to the incident, and on arrival, the officers shot both of the dogs inside the house.

"We were forced to shoot and kill both dogs, an inquest docket will be opened for further investigation," said Naidu.