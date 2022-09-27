Eskom looks to renewable energy to improve supply in SA

This was stressed during an online discussion being hosted by the University of the Free State earlier on Tuesday, themed "what needs to be done to power up South Africa”.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to fixing the utility and improving the availability of energy supply.

Due to electricity generation constraints, the utility introduced stage 3 load shedding until 4pm in the afternoons.

Stage 4 then kicks in from then until midnight.

Eskom's general manager for strategy and planning Matthew Mflathelwa stressed the utility was focusing on the performance of existing power plants but will also need to invest in a significant amount of new infrastructure.