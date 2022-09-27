Eskom looks to renewable energy to improve supply in SA
This was stressed during an online discussion being hosted by the University of the Free State earlier on Tuesday, themed "what needs to be done to power up South Africa”.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to fixing the utility and improving the availability of energy supply.
Due to electricity generation constraints, the utility introduced stage 3 load shedding until 4pm in the afternoons.
Stage 4 then kicks in from then until midnight.
Eskom's general manager for strategy and planning Matthew Mflathelwa stressed the utility was focusing on the performance of existing power plants but will also need to invest in a significant amount of new infrastructure.
Mflathelwa said the power company was co-operating with the national energy crisis committee plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July year.
“Eskom is contributing quite significantly to the implementation of that plan,” he said.
Mflathelwa said in the face of Eskom's aging infrastructure, they would have to find a way to ensure the utility sustainably addressed load shedding.
“The big take-away is there is a significant amount of new capacity that needs to be built and the capacity that is going to be built is predominantly going to be renewables. However, it is not the only additional infrastructure that is required, we need an energy mix that can respond and achieve adequacy for the future requirements,” he added.
Eskom said about 60 gigawatts of new renewable capacity were needed by 2030.