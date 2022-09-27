Dlamini-Zuma: Funding model of municipalities must be reviewed Dlamini-Zuma addressed the opening of the National Local Government Summit in Boksburg on Tuesday. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Local government JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the funding model of municipalities must be reviewed. Dlamini-Zuma addressed the opening of the national local government summit in Boksburg on Tuesday. She raised concerns with the country's wall-to-wall municipal system, saying it made the mistake of assuming that all local government structures would be able to raise their own revenue. [In Pictures] : Gauteng CoGTA MEC @LebogangMaile1 , National CoGTA Minister , Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and Gauteng Premier , Mr David Makhura at the Local Goverment Summit #LGSummit22 pic.twitter.com/2XOK2tcmws CoGTA (@GDCoGTA) September 27, 2022

Dlamini-Zuma said most municipalities in the country were impoverished and most citizens depended on social grants and other low-income strategies for survival.

She called for a change in how municipalities generated funds: “Some of the municipalities are not able to raise their own revenue, but they still have to provide services to communities. Change in the funding model is something under discussion.”

Dlamini-Zuma also called for increased skills sharing among local government structures saying this would assist municipalities to learn from one another and improve governance.