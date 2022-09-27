Despite jeers, ANC's Mantashe to return Cosatu conference and offer support

He told Eyewitness News that he had no expectations of being allowed to take to the podium and deliver his address.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Manatashe said that he would return to Cosatu and be ready to deliver a message of support at its 14th congress if delegates allowed it.

Mantashe was booed and jeered off stage, with workers refusing to hear him out.

He was the second ANC official to be rejected at a public platform following party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s hostile reception at a May Day rally in the North West.

Seemingly unfazed by this event, Mantashe told Eyewitness News that the tensions had been brewing for some time.

Manatashe said that the alliance was going through a difficult period.

"When alliance partners begin to point fingers at each other and take no responsibility, that is what we are going through," Mantashe said.

The former unionist said that he would return to the conference and be ready to deliver his message to Cosatu.

"I am not expecting to be allowed to complete what I started."

Tuesday is day two of the conference.

It will draw to a close on Thursday.