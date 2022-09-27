No sight of Mantashe as 2nd day of Cosatu's national congress gets underway

The trade union federation will still have to address the matter of ANC's speech, after delegates refused to be addressed by ruling party national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Delegates gathered in Midrand on Tuesday for day two of Cosatu's 14th national congress.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has delivered a message of support to kick-off the programme.

Proceedings at the Cosatu conference hit a snag on Tuesday with the official programme running at least two hours behind by midday.

Eyewitness News caught sight of a number of Cosatu and ANC leaders outside the venue, but there was still no sight of Gwede Mantashe yet by midmorning.

Alliance leaders are still hoping to convince delegates to allow Mantashe to take to the stage with the promise of allowing delegates to air their grievances with the governing party thereafter.

Cosatu is expected to deliver its organisational report. Key talking points on the agenda include the country’s high unemployment rate, corruption at state entities, collapsing municipalities, and preparations for the 2024 general elections.

The federation is also expected to discuss its financial report later on Tuesday.