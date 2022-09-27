DA to lead debate for a Phala Phala ad hoc committee

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the House to adopt a motion that an ad hoc committee be established to probe the role played by various state agencies in the alleged cover-up of the farm burglary.

APE TOWN - The Phala Phala farm matter will be back on the table for debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday morning.

An independent panel has already been appointed to consider prima facie evidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa that could lead to an impeachment inquiry.

From the very onset, the DA has been pushing for a special committee to investigate what happened at the president’s Limpopo farm.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the request.

Instead, she acceded to the African Transformation Movement (ATM)'s motion to initiate the start of impeachment proceedings.

But the Section 89 independent panel can only consider information already in the public domain and has no investigative powers.

Tuesday’s debate will be led by DA leader John Steenhuisen, and his chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube.

"We will be making some arguments and lobbying other political parties to support us and lobbying the ANC to see that this is actually good for the institution, and good for Parliament," Gwarube said.

Because the motion will only be debated by a mini-plenary, a full sitting of the House will still have to support its adoption for it to be successful.