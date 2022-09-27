COVID-19 brought innovation to domestic tourism, says SA Tourism

Tourism was operating at between 30-40% of capacity in March 2022 in comparison to 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - In celebration of World Tourism Day, SA Tourism has announced that the COVID-19 pandemic helped the country to evolve and become more creative.

Despite the halting of global and domestic tourism - when most of the world closed its borders at the height of the outbreak in 2020, SA Tourism's Thandiwe Mathibela said the agency saw increase in outdoor campaigns and events.

"People are actually wanting to be out because they were feeling restricted [by] the COVID-19 pandemic. So, I think it kind of forced all of us to rethink how we look at tourism. Now more and more, when you go out, you go out to the market. So, tourism is no longer as traditional as what we thought of before," Mathibela explained.