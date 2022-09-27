Cosatu expected to pick up political programme after ANC's Mantashe jeered While an agenda had been long set, Tuesday’s programme will no doubt kick off with an attempt to give clarity on the impasse around ANC national chair, Gwede Mantashe. African National Congress ANC

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe JOHANNESBURG - Labour union federation Cosatu is expected to pick up its political programme on Tuesday after it was halted when African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, was booed off stage. Mantashe was due to deliver a message of support following Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi’s opening address. However, workers who feel let down by government reneging on a 2018 public sector wage deal, refused to hear from him. #CosatuNationalCongress2022 | Mantashe is bood off stage and has had to be ushered out the venue.



Delegates are blaming ANC for failing to address the labour, living and economic crises. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/FBbnxCgKU6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2022

Workers have also criticised the governing party for failing to address the labour and economic crises faced by workers.

The federation will announce its central executive committee's decision on whether he can proceed and deliver his speech.

CEC members and leaders from the alliance spent Monday afternoon deliberating on whether the mood at congress could shift to allow for delegates to listen to Mantashe’s speech.

Organisational and financial reports are due to also be delivered on Tuesday, with delegates later being expected to discuss the reports.

But the highlight of this gathering will likely be the leadership race, with Losi and Nehawu’s Mike Shingage already having secured their posts.

Results for the other positions will be announced on Thursday.