Cosatu again calls for reconfiguration of alliance with ANC, SACP

Outgoing general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali, in his political report, said that it must be radical in order to reflect on the lived experience of the majority in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Once again Cosatu is calling for a reconfiguration of its alliance with the African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP) and Sanco.

Ntshalinthsali delivered his report at the labour federation’s 14th congress in Midrand on Monday night.

The party and Cosatu have continuously called for a reconfigured alliance.

Alliance partners have often met over the issue but it has failed to find expression beyond the leaders of the ANC at national level.

The ANC’s alliance partners have not shifted from their continuous call for a reconfigured alliance.

This, according to the likes of Cosatu, is the only way to achieve the former liberation movement’s journey towards its historical mission of a national democratic revolution.

The SACP and Cosatu have often decried being left out of key decisions made by the ANC, insisting that they also want to have a say and to be given greater responsibilities in government too.

This as tensions between the different alliance partners continue.

All ANC leaders, including former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and now the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, have at some point found themselves on the wrong side of workers.

However, Cosatu, with all its grievances, continues to back the ANC as it waits on the party to contest for state power.

And with the federation’s might waning, it has fewer tools to use when it comes to having its demands catered to by the ANC.

Cosatu’s conference will come to a close on Thursday.