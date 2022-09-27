Catch AKA, Talib Kweli, Lost Boyz and Keith Murray at Joburg's Back to the City

South Africa's biggest hip hop festival, Back to the City is back after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - After 12 years of success and a two-year hiatus where the festival was moved to an online platform, the one-day event will return on 1 October under the theme "Freedom of Movement".

Back to the City is a festival that takes place annually to celebrate good hip hop talent and art. The event is back with sponsors from brands such as Hennessy, Converse, Power Play, among others.

The 15th edition of Back To The City is set to bring old and new generations together, from the city of Joburg and beyond, the energy is always incredible and the Hip-Hop culture is always represented well. Ritual Media Group director, Osmic Menoe

Taking place at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, the festival showcases some of the best visual art South Africa and beyond has to offer. It's a day of live music, street art, break-dancing, art installation, skateboarding, film, street fashion, gaming, speakers and panel discussions.

The event will feature talent from both locally and internationally. Some of the local artists that can be expected to perform at this year's festival include the likes of Emtee, Nadia Nakai, Big Zulu, and so on. Bibi Mbangula, Mr. Selwyn and Ms. Supa as the hosts of the event. It was announced that two special guests can be expected and an international act as one of the guests.

The dedication to the generational mix is in the line-up. Back to the City on Tuesday announced AKA as one of its surprise acts. It also recently revealed US legend MC Talib Kweli as one of its international acts, along with Keith Murray and Lost Boyz.

Tickets for the event can be bought here.

If you aren't able to catch Talib Kweli at the festival Untitled Basement before the back to the city performance.

