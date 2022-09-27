Bavuma looking ahead after SA20 rejection

The Proteas captain insists his thoughts at this stage are on being the leader that his team needs him to be and being prepared for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

It’s highly likely that Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma will have to answer questions about his rejection at last week’s SA20 player auction for some time to come.

None of the six participating franchises made a bid for the skipper. He was the most high profile player to not attract an offer.

He was asked about it again on Tuesday, on the eve of the first T20 international against India in Thiruvananthapuram. However, unlike last week, he wasn’t wearing a dispirited look on his face.

Bavuma insists that his thoughts at this stage are on being the leader that his team needs him to be and being prepared for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

“I still have the role as the captain and that means to lead and serve the team as best as I can. All my focus is on the World Cup and making sure we are in the best space possible going into that tournament. Everything else – I’m trying not to

give it much attention or energy,” said Bavuma.

The three-match series with India is the last opportunity for the Proteas to get some game time before they head Down Under for the showpiece event.

It remains to be seen whether they will tinker with selections and what combinations they will settle on, especially at the top of the order where four batters – Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, and Bavuma are vying for three positions.

The two teams met in a 5-match series in June, which was tied at 2-2 after rain caused the final match to be abandoned. This time around, though, the hosts will have star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in their ranks after they missed out previously.

Bavuma is relishing the team testing themselves against the best and isn’t concerned about silencing doubters and critics.

“All the distractions and all the sideshows, that’s stuff that I’ll deal with on a personal level. But now, being here with the team, as long as I’m wearing the shirt, I will lead and serve as best as I can,” explained Bavuma.