ANC's Mantashe: Alliance partners must understand that they need each other

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said that alliance partners must recognise that they can either destroy the movement and make it dissapear or come to their senses and rebuild it. Mantashe said that his many years of leadership meant that he wasn’t taken by surprise when delegates at Cosatu’s 14th national congress booed and jeered him off the stage. #CosatuNationalCongress2022 | Mantashe is bood off stage and has had to be ushered out the venue.



Delegates are blaming ANC for failing to address the labour, living and economic crises. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/FBbnxCgKU6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2022

Workers are upset about government’s decision to renege on a 2018 public sector wage agreement.

Delegates will decide on Tuesday if Mantashe should be allowed to deliver a message of support on behalf of the governing party.

The ANC's Manatashe said that from his understanding, being a leader means being an object of abuse.

This after the former unionist was chased away by trade union members at Cosatu’s congress.

He said that alliance partners must understand that they need one another.

"Until we discover that reality we are going to be in trouble all the time," Mantashe said.

Mantashe's also took issue with workers expressing their unhappiness over the 2018 wage sector deal by booing him off stage.

He said that back in his days as a unionist, there was a separation of issues, with some meant for the bargaining council and others for congress.

"I had to find ways and work with a team to overcome that problem. We just came out of this strike. It was never the subject of a congress," Mantashe said.

Mantashe will have another go at addressing Cosatu delegates on Tuesday.

The conference will wrap up on Thursday.