After Mantashe jeered, Cosatu removes ANC from congress programme - for now

Proceedings adjourned briefly following the incident that saw some delegates shout that the ANC chair, Gwede Mantashe, should 'go to hell'.

JOHANNESBURG - The deputy president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Mike Shingange, on Monday told delegates that the trade union federation decided to take the African National Congress (ANC) off its programme at the 14th national congress.

The decision means that ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe will no longer deliver the party's message of support.

Proceedings came to a halt on Monday afternoon when members of Cosatu-affiliated unions heckled Mantashe off stage, citing anger towards the ruling party's leaders, who they allege have failed to safeguard workers' interests.

Proceedings adjourned briefly following the incident, which saw some delegates shout that Mantashe should "go to hell".

Following the adjournment, Shingange returned to inform delegates that the alliance partners were yet to discuss how they would be handling the disruptions to Mantashe's address.

"We have since communicated to the ANC that at least the speaker that was designated to speak here, will not be speaking today," Shingane said.

Mantashe might be able to address Cosatu on Tuesday, but that decision is yet to be made.