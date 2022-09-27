Acsa: Contingency plans in place to prevent CTIA running out of jet fuel

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said that contingency plans were in place to prevent Cape Town International Airport from running out of jet fuel.

Acsa said that the airport currently had four days of jet fuel stock available.

It added that a vessel carrying its refill shipment had been delayed at sea due to adverse weather conditions.

Spokesperson, Gopolang Peme, said that Acsa had issued a notice requesting airlines to reduce their fuel intake at Cape Town International Airport.

"We are currently building our stock. We have about 6 days. Various fuel suppliers are also holding stock in their tanks and will deliver jet fuel to the airport. We do urge all our passengers not to be concerned as this will not impact any of their flights or their travels."