WC MEC Mitchell confident B97 taxi route will reopen soon

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell says he's confident that the re-opening of the B97 minibus taxi route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville is imminent.

It's been more than a year since Mitchell closed the route following several incidents of violent conflict and the loss of lives.

That closure period came to an end on Sunday, days after an agreement to share the route was signed between taxi bodies, Cata and Codeta.

However, from Monday, the B97 route will remain closed until further notice - until the latest agreement is implemented.

Mitchell says the conflict was the subject of an arbitration process that found both Cata's Boland Taxi Association and Codeta's Paarl Alliance Taxi Association have the right to operate.

"In terms of this agreement, operating licences will be apportioned on an equal basis between the two association based on the demand for services. Both associations have committed to stop recruiting new members in excess of passenger demand and to desist from allowing illegal operators to trade on route B97," the MEC said.