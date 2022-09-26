Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail

The truck driver allegedly fled the scene of the crash but later handed himself over to police.

DURBAN - The truck driver charged with culpable homicide for the Pongola crash on the N2 highway which killed 20 people is due to return to the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday.

He made his first court appearance last week but the matter was postponed for further investigation.

He is facing multiple culpable homicide cases linked to the head-on collision.

The State will be opposing bail.

Sibusiso Siyaya will formally apply for bail in the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

During his first appearance, he requested Legal Aid, adding that his company would assist with a lawyer.

Last week, a Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) report which probed the incident found Siyaya’s reckless driving was to blame.

At the previous appearance, the State also told the court that it would oppose his bail application, citing his safety and that of the public.