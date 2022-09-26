Pongola truck driver abandons bail as government calls for justice

'We understand that South Africans have very keen interest in this case.'

The transport department in KwaZulu-Natal said on Monday that it recognised the decision to abandon bail by the 28-year-old truck driver whose truck collided with a bakkie, killing 20 people.

Eighteen of those killed in the accident were children who were being ferried home from primary school.

Sibusiso Siyaya appeared briefly in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Monday. This was Siyaya's second appearance in court following which the spokesperson for the provincial transport MEC, Kwanele Ncalane called for justice to be served.

" We understand that the people of Pongolo and the people of South Africa have a very keen interest in the case. This is one of the biggest cases where we want to see justice being done and to the end"

The accused will be back in the same court on the 25 October.