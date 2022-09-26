Trailblazing SA coach Mosimane steps into unknown with Al-Ahli challenge

Pitso Mosimane is highly regarded in north African and Middle Eastern football circles as he boasts an outstanding record that few can match.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a trailblazer amongst his compatriots in his profession and his latest move sees his career continue in a direction no other South African has gone before.

Mosimane was announced as the new head coach of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli, where he has been entrusted with getting the club back into the country’s top flight following their relegation last season.

Mosimane is highly regarded in north African and Middle Eastern football circles as he boasts an outstanding record that few can match. Along with 21 trophies he has won – including 3 CAF Champions League titles and five domestic league championships – he recently became the first South African coach to graduate with a CAF Pro Licence.

Since leaving Egypt’s Al Ahly in June, Mosimane has been linked with several positions both at home and abroad. Local football fans have cast desirous looks in his direction, with both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans hoping their clubs would acquire his services in the off-season. In more recent weeks, he had been linked with the Morocco national team, who are going to play at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

While Mosimane is excited for this new opportunity and is looking forward to working with his new team, he’ll know that he has an almighty task on his hands. Despite that, he’s unlikely to be daunted – he has been known for an unshakeable brand of confidence as he has succeeded at every club he has coached in his career, including SuperSport United, Sundowns and Al Ahly.

Mosimane replaces Uruguay’s Robert Siboldi who left the club just five games into the new season and managing just two wins. There will be plenty of expectation on the new coach, who led Africa’s Club of the Century, Al Ahly, to three consecutive Champions League finals.

The Saudi club did not divulge details of the contract nor when Mosimane will officially begin his tenure. Al-Ahli Saudi’s next match is against Jeddah Club on 5 October.