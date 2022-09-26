The NPA suspects the Nomzamo tavern murders could be linked to a syndicate

Five men made an appearance in the Orlando Magistrates Court on Monday morning on 19 counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday the accused in the Nomzamo tavern murders were linked to illegal mining and cable theft.

Five men made an appearance in the Orlando Magistrates Court on Monday morning on 19 counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder. Sixteen patrons were shot dead at the tavern in Orlando in July.

The matter was postponed to October for further investigation.

What appears to be a murder ring in the Orlando and Kliptown areas was also linked to zama zama mining and cable theft.

“At this stage we do suspect that it is a syndicate that wanted to control mining [at] abandoned mines, dumping sites and the cable theft syndicate. For now it is just our suspicion. Investigations as they progress will be able to give more answers,” said the NPA’s Phindi Mjononwana.

Two of the five accused are South African nationals while the other three are Basotho.

The NPA said it was working on the extradition of several other suspects who would be tried in South Africa.