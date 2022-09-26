SIU investigating SANDF for alleged PPE fraud

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, PPE contracts were allegedly awarded irregularly with at least 15 officials from the defense force involved in the misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit said it will refer another case of alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud to a special tribunal.

This time the matter involves members of the South African National Defence Force.

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, PPE contracts were allegedly awarded irregularly, with at least 15 officials from the defence force involved in the misconduct.

The new case relates to a contract worth more than R270 million.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the tenders would be set aside for further investigation.

“The people who were given the work were pre-determined. This goes against section 217 of the constitution. This means these contracts were not fair and therefore they cannot hold. The contracts will be set aside and if there is money to be recovered, it will be recovered,” said Kganyango.