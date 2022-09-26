Sasco wants Maties to be held accountable for latest urinating incident

Sasco said the institution has been warned several times about issues surrounding what it believes is racism and has handed over a memo of demands.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Students Congress (Sasco) is calling for Stellenbosch University to be held accountable for the incident where a student urinated on his roommate's chair in their residence.

This is the second such incident in a matter of months.

Sasco said the institution has been warned several times about issues surrounding what it believes is racism and has handed over a memo of demands.

READ MORE:

• Stellies University student Theuns du Toit's urinating case referred back to SAPS

• Maties SRC: Theuns du Toit's expulsion a step in the right direction

Stellenbosch University has once again made the headlines on another incident where a student urinated in another student's belongings.

Sasco leaders said they are not surprised that this incident has happened.

Earlier this year, Theuns du Toit was found guilty of urinating on the belongings of black student, Babalo Ndwayana.

The widely condemned incident, which took place in Huis Marais, led to one of the biggest protests in the university’s history and affected the June/July exams.

"But the student himself doesn't want to recognise the issue as racism, and he doesn't want any political view or anything that can put the issue in public. So we are respecting that's what we are doing now. This is our position," said Western Cape Sasco chairperson Sfiso Zungu.

The university has since suspended the accused student.