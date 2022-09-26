Mini debate on Phala Phala probe expected in Parliament on Tuesday

On Tuesday a mini debate will be held on whether to establish an ad hoc committee to probe what transpired on the president's farm in 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The Phala Phala farm saga is set to dominate the week in Parliament again before the house breaks for the third term recess.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected back in the house on Thursday, to finish answering questions on the matter.

Last week, the African National Congress stalled the Democratic Alliances' debate at the eleventh hour, on a motion for a special parliamentary committee to investigate the Phala Phala farm burglary.

The speaker had previously rejected this request from the DA.

Last week, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she was cautious to allow the debate to proceed, fearing it would seek to duplicate the work of a section 89 panel, which will independently assess prima facie evidence for an impeachment inquiry.

But the DA is not giving up.

“It is quite important because we've long held since the Phala Phala debacle with the president, the fact that Parliament needs to be besieged with this matter and not only look at the president's complicity but also look at the other state institutions which are implicated in this debacle and so [on Tuesday] we will be making that argument,” said the party's chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube.

Ramaphosa will also be faced with answering supplementary questions on the farm robbery on Thursday.

The queries comes after a question and answer session was aborted earlier this month over unhappiness by opposition parties that Ramphosa was dodging core questions.