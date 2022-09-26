Power cuts to continue to conserve emergency generation reserves - Eskom

The power utility says it is currently experiencing constraints from diesel suppliers and that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel to two open cycle gas turbines.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it is keeping the lights off to contain emergency generation reserves.

Since last week Thursday, a generation unit each at the Camden, Kriel, Majuba, and Matla power stations have been taken offline for repairs.

A generating unit at Hendrina and two at the Kusile power stations were returned to service.

The capacity constraints are expected to continue throughout the week, with blackouts at stage 3 for most of the week.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Once some generating units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue load shedding to conserve the emergency generating reserves."