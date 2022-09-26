Go

Power cuts to continue to conserve emergency generation reserves - Eskom

The power utility says it is currently experiencing constraints from diesel suppliers and that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel to two open cycle gas turbines.

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay
Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay
26 September 2022 06:34

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it is keeping the lights off to contain emergency generation reserves.

Since last week Thursday, a generation unit each at the Camden, Kriel, Majuba, and Matla power stations have been taken offline for repairs.

A generating unit at Hendrina and two at the Kusile power stations were returned to service.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

The power utility says it is currently experiencing constraints from diesel suppliers and that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel to two open-cycle gas turbines.

The capacity constraints are expected to continue throughout the week, with blackouts at stage 3 for most of the week.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Once some generating units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue load shedding to conserve the emergency generating reserves. Since Friday, a unit each at Camden and kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. Another generating unit each at Kriel and Kusile power stations were returned to service."

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA