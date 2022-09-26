Pongola truck crash driver abandons bail bid

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing multiple charges of culpable homicide after he killed 20 people in a crash involving his truck, which slammed into a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

DURBAN - The Pongola truck driver responsible for the crash that killed 20 people has abandoned his bail application.

Sibusiso Siyaya appeared before the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was expected to formally apply for bail this morning after the matter was postponed.

The matter will now return to court next month.

He appeared just a day after the victims of the crash were laid to rest.

This time around, he was represented by a private lawyer as he previously indicated that he would only use Legal Aid for a short time.

The matter has now been postponed to 25 October.