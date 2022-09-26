Plettenberg Bay beach closed after fatal shark attack

A 39-year-old woman was the latest victim in Sunday's attack at the town's Central Beach.

CAPE TOWN - In the space of three months, two people have been killed in shark attacks at Plettenberg Bay.

Beaches have since been shut.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon: "On arrival on the scene, the body of a believed to be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach. The police have taken the body into their care, together with government health forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to family of the deceased female."