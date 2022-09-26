Parly recommends full probe into Jagersfontein dam collapse, mine's directors

This follows an oversight visit to the area earlier this month where a mine dam wall collapsed, killing at least one person and leaving hundreds homeless.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has recommended a full investigation into the Jagersfontein mine disaster and the directors of the company involved.

This follows an oversight visit to the area earlier this month where a mine dam wall collapsed, killing at least one person and leaving hundreds homeless.

The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy also wants the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act reviewed to include the regulation of “tailings dams and mine dumps”.

The portfolio committee of mineral resources and energy not only wants the directors of the mining company investigated, it also wants a broader investigation into the status of mine dumps in South Africa.

The committee wants the investigation’s findings reported to the National Assembly as a matter of urgency.

In its oversight report, the committee recommends that the Department of Water and Sanitation explain and make available the compliance report that it supposedly issued when it declared the dam safe in 2021.

It says it was “noted with concern” that the Department of Water and Sanitation declared the dam safe, and ordered it to be reopened and just a few months later the disaster occurs.

The committee says government should also conduct an investigation into the impact of the incident beyond Jagersfontein.