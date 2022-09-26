Nomzamo tavern shooting suspects expected to appear in court

Sixteen people were killed when armed suspects entered Mdlalose's tavern in the Nomzamo Park informal settlement in Orlando East and started shooting randomly.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects linked to the Nomzamo tavern shooting are set to appear in court on Monday.

Of the four, one of the suspects was arrested by Crime Intelligence officers in Johannesburg, while another was apprehended in the Northern Cape.

Sixteen people were killed when armed suspects entered Mdlalose's Tavern in the Nomzamo Park informal settlement in Orlando East and started shooting randomly.

The police are looking for the masterminds behind the shooting.

"All four suspects will be appearing at the Orlando Magistrates Court on Monday. The provincial commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has commended the team, as well as the national Crime Intelligence unit for cracking the case," said Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.