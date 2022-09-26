Go

Nomzamo tavern shooting case postponed

Five suspects appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court in connection with the July shooting that claimed the lives of 16 patrons.

Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of this morning. 15 people have after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of this morning. 15 people have after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
26 September 2022 12:46

JOHANNESBURG - The case of the five suspects charged in connection with the tavern shooting in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto has been postponed to next month.

They appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court in connection with the July shooting that claimed the lives of 16 patrons.

The suspects face several charges, ranging from murder and robbery.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA