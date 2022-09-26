Nomzamo tavern shooting case postponed
Five suspects appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court in connection with the July shooting that claimed the lives of 16 patrons.
JOHANNESBURG - The case of the five suspects charged in connection with the tavern shooting in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto has been postponed to next month.
They appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court in connection with the July shooting that claimed the lives of 16 patrons.
The suspects face several charges, ranging from murder and robbery.
Court 2 is packed in the Orlando Magistrates court where 2 men accused of the Nomzamo #TavernShooting are appearing.Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 26, 2022
16 patrons died in July when assailants stormed into the Mdlalose Tavern. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/J8DZfr1Y6Y