Nomzamo tavern shooting case postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The case of the five suspects charged in connection with the tavern shooting in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto has been postponed to next month.

They appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court in connection with the July shooting that claimed the lives of 16 patrons.

The suspects face several charges, ranging from murder and robbery.