No quick fix for power cuts but progress being made - Ramaphosa

The president’s Monday newsletter focuses exclusively on the country’s power crisis and the attempts being made to address it.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will not see an end to power cuts any time soon.

Over the last two weeks, South Africans have been experiencing the most severe bout of power cuts due to breakdowns at the country’s power stations.

The president’s newsletter this week is titled 'No quick fix for load shedding but real progress is being made'.

President Ramaphosa said that the unpredictable performance of Eskom’s fleet of coal-fired power stations means that power cuts are here to stay – at least for now.

The president said that the immediate-term goal was to reduce the frequency and severity of the power cuts by addressing power station breakdowns.

He said that Eskom was urgently implementing measures to improve plant performance, which was a priority until new generation power projects were brought online.