Nine illegal miners to appear in Randfontein magistrates court

The nine were arrested at a secluded plot on Thursday where they had been running an illegal metal refinery site.

FILE: They were caught with more than 200 tonnes of gold bearing material with an estimated value of over half a million rand. Picture: © andreyuu/123rf.com
26 September 2022 14:14

JOHANNESBURG - Nine zama zamas arrested for illegal mining activities in Randfontein are expected to appear before the Randfontein magistrates court on Monday.

They were caught with more than 200 tonnes of gold-bearing material with an estimated value of over half a million rand.

The owner of the plot, who is a 66-year-old man, is among the nine suspects.

