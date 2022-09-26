Many City of Tshwane employees receive no salaries due to apparent glitch

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba has confirmed that only employees affiliated with Absa have been paid. All other banks have yet to clear the money.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousand of employees in the City of Tshwane have not received their salaries because of an apparent bank system glitch.

City of Tshwane Spokesperson Selby Bokaba has confirmed that only employees affiliated with ABSA have been paid so far and that all other banks have yet to clear the money.

Bokaba says the public holiday weekend played a role in the glitch and it is not due to any financial problems in the City of Tshwane.

"We are busy engaging with them to ensure that payments are made today. We can't allow employees to be paid tomorrow. There's already an 'undertaking' from other banks that they will incur all the costs. This has got nothing to do with financial problems the city is experiencing," she insists.