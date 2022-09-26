Man handed 20-year sentence for murdering tourist in Gugulethu in 2014

The victim and her sister from Polokwane were on holiday in Cape Town when tragedy struck.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars for the murder of a local tourist in Gugulethu in November 2014.

The woman was robbed and shot dead while waiting for a taxi near the popular hangout spot, Mzoli's Place.

Detectives arrested Thando Sintwa on a charge of murder months later.

"The arrest of the suspect paved the way for a lengthy trial. The investigating officer stood his ground in court without wavering his testimony. He was praised for providing credible testimony in court," said Cape Town police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi.