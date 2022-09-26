Man arrested in connection with the murder of 2 girls in Albertina

A man faces two charges of murder after two young girls, who were reported missing, were found in a shack.

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in connection with the murder of two young girls in Albertina in the Western Cape is expected to appear in court for the first time on Monday.

Police arrested the suspect on Friday.

The bodies of the victims, who were reported missing, were found in a shack the previous day.

The girls were aged nine and ten.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "The 53-year-old suspect faces two charges of murder and is scheduled to appear in the magistrates court of Riversdale on Monday."

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Classen said that crimes committed against children must stop.

"We cannot allow this anymore! We will write letters to the national commissioner as well as the provincial commissioner asking for more dedicated services for our communities," Claasen said.