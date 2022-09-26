Maimane on new party Bosa: 'We've got to bring back the power to the people'

Mmusi Maimane, who is the former leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), launched his new political party over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane says his new party, Build One SA, is different in the vision it offers and the values it upholds.

He has based his party on the failures of the current government, such as the power crisis, joblessness and the high cost of living.

Maimane said that his party would be contesting leadership nationally in the next elections.

"The distinctive here is to say we will be empowering communities to be able to choose their leaders and that is a vital focus. I think political parties sometimes usurp the power of the people and only connect with them in a 5-year interval period and ask them to vote then. We've got to bring back the power to the people and make sure democracy is participatory," Maimane said.