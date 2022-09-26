Losi set to contest for second term as Cosatu president

Zingiswa Losi will start the week with aspirations of a second term, after serving as the first female president for the past four years.

JOHANNESBURG - Incumbent Cosatu president, Zingiswa Losi, is set to contest for a second term when the trade union federation holds its 14th national congress this week.

The programme is set to kick off on Monday morning, with a presentation of the political report.

While policy discussions will be key on the agenda for the week, the leadership race is also set to take centre stage.

Losi was first elected in 2018.

Her bid for the presidency was threatened with some confusion about which union she belongs to - both Popcru and Satawu claimed her as their own.

Popcru has since confirmed Losi is a registered member of the police union.

It also appears that she still has the backing of several affiliated unions.

Her base, Popcru, which will come into the congress with close to 200 delegates, has vowed to vote in her favour.

A total of over 2,000 delegates are expected to vote.

The position of general secretary is also set to be hotly contested, with Bheki Ntshalintshali tipped to vacate the post.