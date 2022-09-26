James Earl Jones to retire from voicing Star Wars' Darth Vader

The 91-year-old actor's voice was remastered from the original Star Wars films for the recent Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and some of Jones's archived voice recordings were also used.

JOHANNESBURG - James Earl Jones the voice behind Darth Vader, a legendary villain in Star Wars, is finally hanging up his helmet as the movie franchise looks into winding down the character.

For future Star Wars projects Disney and Lucasfilm have Jones's permission to use artificial intelligence and archived recordings to recreate his voice.

Jones has been voicing the character for almost 50 years, since the original Star Wars films.