IN PICTURES: DStv Delicious Festival

Scores of people gathered at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Saturday in high anticipation of a performance by Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

The DStv Delicious Festival - back after a Covid-19 hiatus – had a variety of food and drinks on offer but the return of the long-awaited event was marred by issues of long queues and fake tickets.

Scores of people gathered at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Saturday in high anticipation of a performance by Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Founder and Festival director Llyod Cornwall said his team had not anticipated ‘the level and velocity of fraud’ that took place through fake tickets on Saturday.

“We are devastated that people came to Delicious and didn’t get the right experience on Saturday. We are now going into a very deep investigation, ’’ he said.