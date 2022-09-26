ICC Women's T20 World Cup will inspire next generation - Proteas head coach

Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha have been chosen as the host cities for the event, starting in February, and is expected to be one of the biggest women’s sporting events in Africa.

With just a few months to go until South Africa hosts the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, Proteas head coach, Hilton Moreeng, believes the upcoming tournament will inspire young girls to take up the sport of cricket.

Moreeng says the excitement of playing a global tournament in front of home fans is building, and his team has the ambition not just to make up the numbers but to be a realistic contender for their first piece of ICC silverware.

“We’re excited to be hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil. For us as a team, we feel it is one where we have an opportunity to get ourselves into the final.”

2023 is a big year for Women’s sport in South Africa. Apart from the T20 competition, the under 19 ICC Women’s World Cup will be staged in the country a month earlier while July will see the Netball World Cup take place in Cape Town.

Moreeng is excited about the positive effects doing well in these tournaments would have.

“It would be a rewarding experience. It would be something that would open doors for youngsters aspiring to play cricket and represent their country one day. It has been a tough journey being part of so many World Cup semi-finals, to be able to experience winning after the passion and heart everyone has shown throughout the years, it will be rewarding to do it on home soil,” he said.

St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Boland Park in Paarl, and Newlands in Cape Town have been announced as the venues to host the 10 best teams in the world.

“The three venues have a rich history and culture within the game. Most of the young cricketers have been aspiring to play at these venues so it will be a great opportunity for them to represent their county on home soil. It will be something special that nobody can take away from them,” Moreeng explained.

The ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup will be played between 14 January – 29 January 2023 while the T20 World Cup takes place from the 9th until the 26th of February.