Food affordability is about to be an even bigger issue - Agri SA on power cuts

Farmers have been forced to rely on generators as the ongoing power cuts compromise the quality of products such as milk and meat.

Agricultural organisation Agri SA on Monday warned that the effects of load shedding would be felt by consumers as farmers struggled with increased production costs.

Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede said the increased cost would lead to buyers paying more for their food.

"What ends up on the shelves of shops - the prices will increase. Food affordability is a big issue," he said.

Eskom placed the country on stage four of load shedding on Monday afternoon.