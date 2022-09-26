Fans react to Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show announcement
JOHANNESBURG - It will be Rihanna's long-awaited return as she is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The main event sponsor Apple Music announced on Sunday that the Barbadian-born singer will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
IT'S ON.@rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23. #SBLVII @NFL @NFLonFOX @RocNation pic.twitter.com/Kz1YY19zAA— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 25, 2022
Following the announcement, this is what the Twitter peeps had to say:
Rihanna at the superbowl: pic.twitter.com/OlyqntS0eO— toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) September 25, 2022
rihanna leaving the super bowl stage after explaining all the new fenty products coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/yhPtNWL9Qm— tia (@cursedhive) September 25, 2022