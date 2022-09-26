Go

Fans react to Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show announcement

Apple Music announced on Sunday that the Barbadian-born singer will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl half-time show. Picture credit: Twitter
26 September 2022 11:50

JOHANNESBURG - It will be Rihanna's long-awaited return as she is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The main event sponsor Apple Music announced on Sunday that the Barbadian-born singer will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Following the announcement, this is what the Twitter peeps had to say:

For the past few years, the 34-year-old singer behind the hits Diamonds and Umbrella has put music aside, at least publicly, to focus on her various businesses. She also became a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

In January, she and rapper A$AP Rocky, 33, announced they were expecting a child with a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem. They reportedly welcomed the baby, a boy, in May. No other details, including the child's name, have been made public.

