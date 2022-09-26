DA wants Public Protector to probe appointment of Tembisa Hospital CEO

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate the appointment of suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO, Ashley Mthunzi.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate the appointment of suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO, Ashley Mthunzi.

Mthunzi was appointed in the position in June last year.

At the time, the Gauteng Health Department said it had conducted a background check on Mthunzi and found no reason to disqualify him from being appointed to the position.

However, it's since emerged that Mthunzi was undergoing a disciplinary hearing in his previous role at Pholosong Hospital and this was not disclosed during his recruitment.

Mthunzi was suspended as Tembisa Hospital CEO after revelations that the hospital had spent half a million rand on what was referred to as skinny jeans.

Parliamentary questions by the DA in the Gauteng legislature to the provincial health department have revealed irregularities.

In response to questions by Jack Bloom, MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi confirmed that former acting deputy director-general Freddy Kgongwana lied about Mthunzi's disciplinary hearing at Pholosong Hospital.

This paved the way for Mthunzi to be appointed CEO in breach of government's recruitment and selection policy.

Mthunzi, who previously served as CEO at Pholosong Hospital, was facing a charge of misconduct during the recruitment process for the Tembisa Hospital CEO position.

The MEC has now clarified that the committee that appointed him was not aware of Mthunzi's disciplinary charge before appointing him to the position.

Bloom said that the Public Protector should get to the bottom of this.

"I've done this because I received a reply from the Gauteng Health Department that he was appointed to this hospital even though he was facing a disciplinary investigation at his previous post. Now the Gauteng Health Department is accusing me of distorting this reply. I think there is a cover-up and I think that the Public Protector is best placed to investigate this appointment and see if everything was in order," Bloom said.