DA wants more zero-rated food items

CAPE TOWN - As South Africans buckle under the strain of rising food costs, the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the finance minister to make good on a promise to consider exempting more food items from value-added tax.



They want meat products such as chicken and beef added to the zero-rated basic food basket.

Last week, Enoch Godongwana told Parliament there was no intention of expanding the zero-rated food basket.

But he said he would consider subjecting more items for review by an expert panel.

Food inflation is at its highest levels since 2017, mostly driven by the high price of bread and cereal, as well as meat.

But the finance minister has told Parliament he believes the number of food items currently zero-rated from value-added tax are well targeted towards poor households.

The DA, however, does not believe it goes far enough.

The party’s Dion George says he’s submitted his proposal to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to consider additional items.

"We already do have an expert opinion on that, and it is very much doable and we expect the minister to move very quickly to make life easier for South Africans who are hungry and starving," George said.

Besides adding meat items, the DA’s proposed basket of zero-rated items would also include tinned beans, wheat flour, margarine, peanut butter, baby food, tea, coffee and soup powder.