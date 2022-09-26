Cosatu to grapple with major policy issues at national congress

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu will have to convince over 1.5 million of its members this week that it still has the might to respond to their labour demands.

Cosatu will hold its 14th national congress this week, with the programme set to kick off on Monday morning.

The trade union federation will discuss key policy issues, including wide-scale retrenchments, a changing labour landscape and a loss of bargaining power.

Cosatu is also expected to elect new leadership.

While Cosatu still enjoys a membership base of more than 1.5 million, the trade union federation has lost a substantial number of workers.

Policy documents released by the union federation ahead of its congress show a drop of some 60,000 workers.

Within the federation, Nehawu, Sadtu and Samwu maintain the largest bases.

But there appears to be some concern about the dwindling collective power the affiliate unions still have.

The dismal turnout at the recent national shutdown organised by federations Cosatu and Saftu paint a grim picture.

This is among the issues Cosatu will have to grapple with when it debates key labour policies.

Despite these concerns, Cosatu has reaffirmed its commitment to fighting for a decent living wage and better working conditions.