Cosatu says it's all systems go for national congress

JOHANNESBURG - Labour federation Cosatu says its all systems go for its 14th national congress this week.

Over 2,000 delegates representing 1.6 million workers will gather at Midrand's Gallagher Estate to deliberate on its policies and issues affecting both the organisation and workers.

The economy, Eskom and joblessness are likely to dominate some of the conversations, with the federation’s relationship with the African National Congress (ANC) also expected to come under sharp focus.

A lot of introspection awaits Cosatu this week, with the federation having to address glaring issues that have made it less effective over the years.

This can of course is seen in the recent national shutdown which was described by many as a damp squib.

Monday is day one of the event which will see the adoption of the rules credentials and the congress agenda.

Zingiswa Losi, its president, will deliver an opening address, with its alliance partners also expected to speak.

There’s still no indication of who the ANC will send to address the event.

Cosatu’s 14th congress kicks off at 10AM this morning and will close on Thursday.