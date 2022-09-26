Cosatu president warns of dire future unless unions prioritise workers needs

Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi delivered the opening address at the trade union federation's 14th national congress in Midrand on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Zingiswa Losi has once again sounded a warning bell over a bleak future that awaits workers if unions continue with internal squabbles instead of building unity.

She delivered the opening address at the trade union federation's 14th national congress in Midrand on Monday.

Cosatu's congress takes place against a backdrop of the rising cost of living and increasing joblessness in the country.

Losi used her welcoming address to delegates as an opportunity to warn unions of dire consequences if they fail to put the needs of workers first.

She said this must include ensuring better working conditions, and decent wages.

Losi addressed some 2000 delegates seated in a packed hall at Gallagher Estate in Midrand and it is expected to set the tone for her bid to return to office.

While policy debates are key to the conference, a heated leadership race is also expected to unfold.

Delegates will vote for new leadership later this week.



She also said she wants Cosatu and its affiliates to hold the state accountable for its dwindling capacity, adding that failure to deal with corruption and collapsing state owned enterprises will only result in more job losses.

In spite of the multiple issues, she flagged Losi remained optimistic that Cosatu remains the right platform to defend the interests of South Africa’s working class.