Case of nine illegal miners postponed as a result of language barriers

They appeared before the Randfontein magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of illegal mining and possession of unlicensed mining equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the nine illegal miners, arrested in Randfontein for illegal mining activities last week has been postponed to the 14th of October.

They were caught with more than 200 tonnes of gold-bearing material with an estimated value of over half a million rand.

The postponement is due to language barriers between the court and the suspects.

The suspects speak different African languages and there is a lack of language interpreters for the case.

While the court awaits the next hearing police will investigate whether the eight of the nine suspects have proper migration documents.

They were also offered bail of R2000 and will remain in police custody should they not afford to pay paid.

